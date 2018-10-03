Plans to cut time-wasting in EPL to be examined: reports

LONDON: Football’s law-making body will look at plans to curb time-wasting in the Premier League after Cardiff City’s home match against Burnley on Sunday marked a five-year low for playing time, The Times and others reported on Tuesday.

The ball was in play in Burnley’s 2-1 win for just 42 minutes and two seconds out of the regulation 90 minutes. Cardiff defender Sean Morrison reportedly took an average of 25 seconds to make long throw-ins.

“We all want to crack down on major time-wasting and increase playing time but the fundamental question is how we do it,” an IFAB source was quoted as saying.Any changes or proposed trials will be discussed and possibly implemented at IFAB’s annual meeting which will be held in March in Scotland.