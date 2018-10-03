Pakistan may claim sixth spot with a 2-0 win over Australia

KARACHI: Both Pakistan and Australia have the chance to improve their positions in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings when they play a two-match Test series in the United Arab Emirates, starting from Sunday.

Pakistan can edge Sri Lanka to sixth position if they win 2-0. A 1-0 series win will be enough for Australia to overtake South Africa and claim the second position behind India.

Pakistan will move to 97 points if they win both Tests. They will be ahead of Sri Lanka on decimal points. Australia who currently have 106 points and are behind South Africa only on decimal points will move ahead with a series win. They will advance to 107 points with a 1-0 win and to 109 points if they prevail 2-0.