PQTG, Qatar Airways sign agreement

KARACHI: Pak-Qatar Takaful Group has signed a corporate agreement with Qatar Airways that will allow customers and employees of the group to avail exclusive discounts, a statement said on Tuesday.

The corporate agreement with the airline will also offer customers of Pak-Qatar Takaful a smoother, more convenient travel experience, it added.

With this agreement, signed by Pak-Qatar General Takaful CEO Zahid Awan and Qatar Airways Country Manager Ahmed Mir, the two business partners are set to explore new horizons, the statement said.

Awan said, “This agreement will further strengthen relationship between Pak-Qatar Takaful Group and Qatar Airways and will boost commercial ties between both the companies.”