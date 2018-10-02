No pressure to be accepted in action against corrupt mafia: PM

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to proceed ahead for stern accountability and no leniency or latitude would be shown towards anyone in this regard.

“No pressure will be accepted in action against corrupt mafia and in case of accountability and everyone will have to face strict accountability.” It has been vowed by Prime Minister Imran Khan here Monday evening in a high echelon informal meeting that was also attended by Federal Law and Justice Minister Barrister Farough Nasim, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Adviser Shehzad Arbab Khan, SAPMs Iftikhar Durrani and Naeemul Haq.

The sources said that the meeting took stock of the law and affairs related to National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Prime Minister Khan impressed upon the need for making the NAB more efficient and affective organisation. He said that NAB actions should not give impression of vengeance. The meeting also reviewed the efforts for retrieving plundered money of the people and action against the corrupt mafias. The prime minister maintained that NAB has free hand to execute its assignments. It has to be made more effective organisation. “No pressure would be allowed to work in the cases of accountability”, he added.