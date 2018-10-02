Over 20 Tuaregs killed in Mali

BAMAKO: More than 20 Tuareg civilians were killed late last week in Mali´s restive frontier with Niger, security sources told AFP on Monday. "On Friday and Saturday at least 25 Tuareg civilians were killed in Amalaoulaou by armed men," a local elected official told AFP. A security source and another local official confirmed the incident. The attackers came on motorcycles "and fired indiscriminately at residents, their faces hidden behind their turbans," the first elected official said.