Bani Gala encroachment: PM will have to get his property regularised, says CJ

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to get his Bani Gala property regularised.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJP Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case regarding encroachments in Banigala.

“All those responsible for illegally constructions in Bani Gala will be fined and PM Imran should be the first to pay the penalty and get his property regularised,” the chief justice remarked. The CJP remarked that the PTI government is following the apex court as it begins doing the same what the court has initiated.

During the hearing, the additional attorney general submitted a report of Survey of Pakistan and said that the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Federal Ombudsman and Survey of Pakistan’s reports are similar. “We are marking the boundary of the botanical garden,” the additional attorney general further said and added that 613.49 kanals of the botanical garden has been encroached upon. “If the court orders, we will clear the area of encroachments,” he added. Further, the additional attorney general said, “There is so much trash in Korang riverbed that the water is standing still.”

Following this, Latif Khosa, the counsel for a Banigala residents, told the court, “A part of the judicial colony also lies within the boundary of the botanical garden and this point is deliberately being ignored.”

However, PM Imran’s counsel, Babar Awan, stated, “The judicial colony lies in the area of Murree which is very far.” Justice Nisar then asked, “How can encroachments be curbed?” He further stated, “Other than encroachments, there are also issues of security and pollution in the area.” The chief justice further said, “A new government has taken charge and they should resolve these issues.”

“We can wrap up this case till encroachments are concerned and penalise those responsible for illegal constructions,” Justice Nisar added.

“The government should give their penalties and take it from others as well,” he further stated.

Turning to PM Imran’s counsel, the chief justice asked, “You are part of the government, tell us what measures are being taken to regularise properties.”

In response, Awan stated, “The cabinet is taking up this matter.”

Justice Nisar then remarked, “PM Imran will also have to get his property regularised and if it is not already, he should pay a penalty and get it done.” The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till October 5.