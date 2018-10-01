ETEA entrance test for medical, dental colleges held across KP

PESHAWAR: The Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) entrance test 2018 for admission to the public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held on Sunday at seven centres in the province simultaneously.

The test centres included Islamia Collegiate School Ground in Peshawar, Haripur University in Haripur, Grassy Ground at Saidu Sharif Swat, Gomal Medical College new building in DI Khan, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Cadet College Kohat and Malakand University at Chakdara, Lower Dir.

A total of 38,065 candidates including 23,461 male and 14,604 female students appeared in the test, which was organised by the Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Officials said the results of the test will be announced within 24 hours and will be available on the KMU website www.kmu.edu.pk as well as on ETEA website www.etea.edu.pk while the result will also be communicated to the candidates individually via SMS on their mobile phone numbers.

According to the officials, 10,000 candidates appeared in the test at Islamia Collegiate School ground, 5,402 students at Haripur University centre, 5,407 at Grassy Ground in Saidu Sharif Swat, 3,776 at Gomal Medical College new building in Dera Ismail Khan, 6,794 at Abdul Wali Khan University’s Garden Campus in Mardan, 3,251 at Cadet College Kohat and 3,435 students at Malakand University at Chakdara.

Talking to the media at the Islamia Collegiate centre, KMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Arshad Javaid expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements at all centres for the entrance test.

He said that keeping in view the huge number of candidates and to avoid logistic and managerial issues, the numbers of test centres had been increased from four to seven this year by adding three new test centres of Kohat, Mardan and Chakdara. He said it enabled the KMU to conduct the test in a smooth and transparent manner.

Dr Arshad Javaid announced that after declaration of ETEA test results, a centralised admission schedule would be issued to the print media for admissions in all public and private medical and dental institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.