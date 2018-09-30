Sun September 30, 2018
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Judging entitlement

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 30, 2018

Govt to create jobs by promoting tourism

ISLAMABAD: Touching one of the less tapped and somewhat ignored sectors, the government has decided to pay due attention to promotion of tourism in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that a detailed and comprehensive policy will be made to promote tourism in order to strengthen this sector.

Chairing a meeting of Task Force on Tourism here on Saturday, the prime minister said the handover of administration of government rest houses to private sector under a transparent and pre-arranged mechanism will promote tourism and ensure proper use of these assets.

He asked the provinces to identify new tourist points in their respective areas within a week so that new tourist spots should be established.

The prime minister said that paying attention to historical sites dotted around the country will provide employment opportunities to millions of youth.

He said tourism potential of the country could be highlighted across the country and abroad by using the modern technology and social media.

Khan said promotion of tourism was a responsibility of the provincial governments but the federal government will help them overcome the obstacles and increase their capacity.

He said special attention needs to be given on promotion of eco, religious and adventure tourism as well as establishment of tourist resorts in the country.

He directed the provincial governments and relevant departments to formulate a comprehensive plan and a time-table for set targets keeping in view the terms of reference of the task force.

He asked the provincial representatives in the task force to identify new tourist points in their respective provinces and areas within a week.

