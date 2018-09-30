Karak police arrest 118 POs

KARAK: The police Saturday claimed to have arrested 118 alleged proclaimed offenders (Pos) during strike and search operations and huge cache of weapons and drugs was also recovered.

A press release of the police said that on the directives of District Police Officer Iftikharuddin, the police conducted the operations and arrested 118 POs wanted in murders, attempt murders and other crimes. The press release added that police also recovered 13 Kalashnikovs, 2 Kalakovs, 4 rifles, 7 guns and repeaters, 29 pistols of 30 bores and 9MM, one hand grenade and 869 cartridges of different bores.