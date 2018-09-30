ICC updates DLS system

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council has made changes to the Code of Conduct and the playing conditions on Saturday, apart from updating the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern system.

Four new offences have also been introduced in the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Any attempt made to gain an unfair advantage and a personal abuse will now be a Level 2 or a Level 3 offence. If a player disobeys an umpire’s instruction or if there is an audible obscenity, it will be classified as a Level 1 offence.

The maximum sanction for a Level 3 offence which used to be eight suspension points has now been increased to 12, which will result in a ban for 12 ODIs or six Tests. Any Level 1, 2 or 3 charges will be heard by the match referee with a Judicial Commissioner only hearing Level 4 charges and the appeals.

Some minor changes have been made to the playing conditions in Tests and ODIs regarding the extra time provided in the five-day game and the timing of the interval in the 50-over format.

In Tests: 11.7 Lunch or tea interval - 9 wickets down.For the lunch interval and for the tea interval.

If either, 9 wickets are already down when 3 minutes remain to the scheduled time for the interval, or, the 9th wicket falls within this 3 minutes, or at any time up to and including the final ball of the over in progress at the scheduled time for the interval, then the provisions of clause 12.5.2 shall not apply and the interval will not be taken until the end of the over that is in progress 30 minutes after the originally agreed time for the interval, unless the players have cause to leave the field of play or the innings is completed earlier.

However, if at the conclusion of this additional 30 minutes, if a small number of runs are required to win the match, and both captains wish to continue playing in order to achieve a definite result, play will continue until either the match concludes or the players have cause to leave the field for any other reason.

For the purposes of this section of the Playing Conditions, the retirement of a batsman is not to be considered equivalent to the fall of a wicket.

12.8 Extra Time: 12.8.1 At the End of the Day The umpires may decide to play 30 minutes (a minimum of 8 overs) extra time at the end of any day (other than the last day) if requested by either captain if, in the umpire’s opinion, it would bring about a definite result on that day. This is in addition to the additional time provided for in clause 12.7.3. If the umpires do not believe a result can be achieved, no extra time shall be allowed.

If it is decided to play such extra time on one or more of these days, the whole period shall be played out even though the possibility of finishing the match may have disappeared before the full period has expired. If at the conclusion of this extra time, a small number of runs are required to win the match and both captains wish to continue playing in order to achieve a definite result on that day, play will continue until either the match concludes or the players have cause to leave the field for any other reason.

Only the actual amount of playing time up to the maximum 30 minutes extra time by which play is extended on any day shall be deducted from the total number of hours of play remaining, and the match shall end earlier on the final day by the amount of time by which play was previously extended under this clause.

12.8.2 At the Lunch or Tea Interval:The umpires may decide to extend play by 15 minutes (a minimum of four overs) at the scheduled lunch or tea interval of any day if requested by either captain if, in the umpires’ opinion, it would bring about a definite result in that session. If the umpires do not believe a result can be achieved no extra time shall be allowed.