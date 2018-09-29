Grade 20 officer steals Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet, baggage

ISLAMABAD: The government was exposed to extreme embarrassment on Friday when the wallet and baggage of a Kuwaiti delegate went missing.

The wallet and belongings were recovered later on and a grade-20 officer was allegedly found involved in the theft.

According to details, the Kuwaiti delegation was attending a two-day Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC) in Islamabad.

After meeting, the delegation head said he had lost his baggage and wallet. Later on a CCTV footage allegedly showed a grade-20 officer, a joint secretary, stealing the Kuwaiti delegate’s belongings. This reporter tried to reach the secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for comments but got no reply.

However, sources close to the 20-grade officer said that nothing such thing happened, and all the allegations are fabricated and baseless. He said that everything will be cleared if a thorough probe is conducted.