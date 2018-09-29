Asim, Ali make it to National Squash final

LAHORE: Asim Khan and Ali Bokhari reached final of PSA 4th Punjab National Seniors Squash Championship 2018 on Friday. The encounter between Asim of SNGPL and Ali Bukhari Railways will be played at 3 pm on Saturday. Chief guest for the final will be President Punjab Squash Association Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar, along with his secretary Sheraz Saleem.

In the first semifinal Asim Khan (SNGPL) beat Waqas Mehboob (PAF) 7-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-14, 11-3 whereas in the second semifinal Ali Bukhari (Railways) beat Zahir Shah (KP) 11-5, 11-8, 11-1.