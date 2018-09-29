Mystery shrouds student’s death

Rawalpindi : A 20-year-old BS student of Government Post Graduate College for Women 6th Road, Rawalpindi was found dead at the college hostel Friday morning. The students alleged that college administration was trying to cover up death of Urooj Fatima, calling it a suicide or heart attack. However, citing negligence they blamed hostel administration for the incident.

The college sources said that Urooj Fatima, daughter of Sardar Fateh Khan, a resident of Fatehjang reportedly fell sick on night of September 27 and even though her roommates informed the hostel warden about her condition, nothing was done. “The warden didn’t give her any medicine and she certainly didn’t call an ambulance,” one of the protesting students told ‘The News’ on Friday.

Hundreds of students took out a rally against the college and hostel administration and even blocked the area outside the hostel and boycotted classes seeking justice for Urooj Fatima.

Meanwhile, Government Post Graduate College for Women 6th Road Principal Dr Alia Sohail Khan addressing a press conference said body of Urooj Fatima has been taken by the police for a post-mortem. “Even Urooj’s family admitted that she had cardiac problems. We will try to help them as much as we can those and those responsible for any kind of negligence will be dealt with sternly,” she said adding the cause of death could only be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Urooj’s parents also said that they were never told about their daughter’s sickness.

“Our parents pay them to take care of us, not to send us back in body bags,” said one disgruntled student. Multiple others said the hostel should be sealed.

Rescue 1122 official spokesman Usman Gujjar told this scribe that the college administration called us at 7:59 am on Friday. “We shifted the dead body to Holy Family Hospital (HFH. The reason of death is still unknown,” he claimed.