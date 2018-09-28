Transfers, postings

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday notified several transfers and postings.

Additional Secretary Chief Minister’s Office Usman Ali has been transferred to the S&GAD for further orders. OSD Samia Saleem has been posted as additional secretary, Energy Department. Capt. (retd) Ikramul Haq, deputy secretary (training), MPDD and Muhammad Riaz (awaiting posting) have been posted as deputy secretaries, Chief Minister’s Office. Asif Bilal Lodhi, OSD, has been posted as Special Secretary, CM’s Office.

Home Department Special Secretary Shoaib Akbar has been transferred as secretary coordination, CM’s Office.

Athar Masood, director (academics), Punjab Institute of Management & Professional Development, has replaced Hamza Ali, additional secretary, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, who has been directed to report to the S&GAD. Mansoor Ahmad Khan, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), has been transferred and posted as deputy secretary, welfare, (S&GAD). Saqib Manan, OSD, has been posted as commissioner, Punjab Employees Social Security Institute. Dr Ayesha Saeed, special secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare, has been transferred and posted as project director, Children Library Complex. Meanwhile, Azmat Mahmud, chairman, Punjab Privatisation Board and Pakpattan DC Nauman Yousaf have been relieved of their duties in Punjab and directed to report to Establishment Division for further posting.

Moreover, the orders regarding transferring Finance Deputy Secretary Khurram Aziz and posting him as deputy secretary, Local Government, have been cancelled.