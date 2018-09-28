Thunderstorm, rain in some areas predicted

LAHORE: Dry and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over the upper parts of the country, said Met officials.

They predicted mainly dry weather for most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, D.I Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Parachinar, 8mm, Chitral, 3, Khuzdar, 2, Bagrote, 1 and Layyah, 1mm.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at R Y Khan and Dadu where the mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, it was 30°C and minimum was 22.8°C. The humidity level was 68 per cent.