Neesham wants to play all three formats for NZ

WELLINGTON: New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has expressed his desire to represent the Black Caps in all three formats of the game.

The 28-year-old, who has featured in 14 Tests, 41 One-day Internationals and 15 Twenty20 Internationals for New Zealand, believes he can fill the void of a consistent all-rounder in the national side.

“What the New Zealand team is crying out for is an all-rounder they can rely on day in, day out, and not someone who’s just going to turn up now and then. That’s where I want to put my stake in the ground and say through domestic performances, ‘here I am, I’m ready to go’,” said Neesham.

“I want to play all three forms for New Zealand, not for the next 12 months but for the next four-five years.”Neesham, who fell out of favour with the national selectors after a steep dip in form with the ball last year, last played for the Black Caps in June 2017.

He, however, hopes to be back in consideration for New Zealand’s squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next year.