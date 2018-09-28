Checks and balances

Shah Abdul Latif University is the oldest university in Sindh where thousands of students are enrolled. Many government colleges are also affiliated with the university for different degree programmes. This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities of the university to a serious matter. Every year, those students who take admission in affiliated colleges face a large number of problems. The first problem is that these colleges delay the annual results of different degree programmes.

The result, when declared, is always marred with multiple mistakes. Students are erroneously declared absent. Many spelling errors are also found in official certificates. Students have to pay an additional fee to get the mistake rectified. These issues happen every year and students suffer a lot. The university administration should take serious notice of this situation so that students trust on the university can be regained.

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh

Larkana