Five Pak players reach quarters in Asian Junior Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five junior squash players reached quarter-finals in different categories at the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championship in Chennai, India, on Wednesday.

In the under-19 category, Abbas Zeb defeated Rahul Baitha of India 11-7, 11-7, 11-9 in the second round. He had got bye in the first round.

He will face Utkarsh Baheti in the quarters.Uzair Shaukat lost in the second round to Utkarsh Baheti of India 8-11, 11-7, 4-11, 10-12 in the second round.

He had beaten Methmal Dewmina Wood from Sri Lanka 11-5, 11-6, 11-7 in the first round. In the under-17 category, Haris Qasim beat Au Lap Man of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in the second round.

He had got bye in the first round. He will play against Prithvi Singh of India in the quarters. Asad Ullah Khan was beaten by second seed Yash Fadte of India 11-8, 4-11, 4-11, 4-11 in the second round.

He won against Koralage Pasan Rochana of Sri Lanka 11-2, 11-6, 11-5 in the first round. In the under-15 category, Hamza Khan thrashed Yi Raon of Korea 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in the second round.

He had got bye in the first round. He will face Tse Jat of Hong Kong in the quarters. Ashab Irfan overpowered unseeded Hi Jia Rong of Malaysia 7-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 in the second round. He had got bye in the first round. He will take on Joachim Chuah Han Wen of Malaysia in the quarters.

In the under-13 category, unseeded Anas Ali Shah stunned second seed Arihant Ks of India 11-3, 11-8, 11-5 in the second round. He had got bye in the first round. He will face unseeded Ayaan Vaziralli of India in the quarters. Pakistan’s seven junior players are participating in this championship.Fazal Shah is accompanying the players as coach.