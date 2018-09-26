Mashal Library to open more branches in Mohmand district

PESHAWAR: The lone private library in Mohmand district would open its branches in other subdivisions of the district to promote the habit of study among young generation.

Najeebullah Mohmand, the founder of Mashal Library, held a ceremony to celebrate the four successful years of the library.

Malik Sartaj of Pakistan People’s Party, Dr Aneesur Rehman, schoolteacher Shaukat Khan and a number of students and local elders were also present on the occasion.

Najeebullah said that he had set up the library to provide books on various subjects to students who could not buy books to continue studies and prepare for competitive examinations.

He said the library had the variety of books including, engineering, medical, science, general knowledge, religious, poetry and others. Najeebullah said the people from various walks of life and other civil society organisations have donated books to the library but said that it still required a number of books to meet the increasing demand.

He urged the well-off people, government and non-profit organisations to wholeheartedly donate books to the library so that deserving students could benefit from it and continue their studies, prepare for competitive examinations and entry test in educational institutions.