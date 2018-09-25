PTI candidates optimistic of by-elections victory

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates from PK-64 and PK-61 claimed on Monday that those dreaming of defeating PTI in the October 14 by-election would face a defeat.

Liaqat Khan Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak contesting by-elections on PK-64 and PK-61, respectively, made the remarks while addressing their election campaign rallies in Manki Sharif, Kheshgi, Misri Banda, Pahari Kattikhel and Ziarat Kaka Sahib.

They said that opposition parties cannot defeat the PTI in the upcoming by-election by forming electoral alliances as they claimed PTI’s victory in by-elections was certain.

The brother and son of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that the PTI government believed in serving the people. They said the PTI had served Nowshera district and its inhabitants in the past and the electorates of the district would endorse their trust in PTI candidates and its leadership again. The Khattaks vowed to make Nowshera a model district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Several supporters of other parties on the occasion announced to support the PTI candidates in the upcoming by-elections.