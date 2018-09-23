Seven students hurt in accident

MANSEHRA: Seven students sustained injuries when a wagon skidded off the road and fell into a ravine in the Khania area of Kaghan on Saturday.

The students of IMC College, Peshawar, were on study tour to the Kaghan valley when the accident happened. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Balakot from where they were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

According to doctors, condition of two of the injured students was stated to be critical.

In another incident occurred in the Paris area of Kaghan valley, eight tourists were injured when a jeep plunged into ravine.

The local rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to civil hospital in Balakot.