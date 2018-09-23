Sun September 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Rangers arrest 10 ‘street criminals’

The Sindh Rangers have arrested 10 suspected street criminals during targeted raids in various areas of the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out a targeted raid in the Sharea Faisal area from where they arrested a suspect, Sufiyaan Iqbal. He is allegedly involved in several cases of street crime.

During other raids in the Model Colony and Sharea Faisal areas, the Rangers apprehended five suspects, identified as Kashif, Nawaz, Jawed, Mohammad Arshad and Tariq Ali. They are also allegedly involved in street crime and armed robberies.

A suspect, Mohammad Umer, was nabbed by the paramilitary force from the Sharea Faisal area. He is said to be involved in the sale and purchase of stolen mobile phones.

The Rangers also carried out a raid on a tip-off in Memon Society in Korangi, the spokesperson said, adding that a total of three suspects were nabbed in the raid. They were identified as Mohammad Hussain alias Masaan Bengali, Waleed Ali alias Sonu and Mohammad Rashid.

The suspects are allegedly involved in dacoities and street crime cases in Ilyas Goth and commercial areas of Defence Housing Authority.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered arms and stolen items from the suspects’ possession. The arrested men were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.

