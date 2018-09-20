Minor girl drowns in Nowshera

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: A minor girl drowned in Kunhar River in Naran area of Kaghan valley on Wednesday. Two siblings were playing on the bank of Kunhar River when the boy pushed his sister into the river. The locals present on the occasion jumped into the river to rescue the drowning girl but they failed to save her. The search for the body of the three-year old girl was underway.
