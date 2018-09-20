Police granted four-day remand of five ‘killer’ cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Millat Town police have been granted four-day remand of its five police officials who were arrested in the "fake police encounter" on August 8 last. Two students Arslan and Usman were killed by the police firing when they were crossing a police picket at Garden Puli on Sargodha Road. The accused police officials are ASI Javed Iqbal, in-charge Ali Town police post, Head Constable Falak Sher, Constable Asghar Ali, suspended cop Faisal and Qaumi Razakar Waqas Ahmed. Further investigation is under way.
FAISALABAD: Millat Town police have been granted four-day remand of its five police officials who were arrested in the "fake police encounter" on August 8 last. Two students Arslan and Usman were killed by the police firing when they were crossing a police picket at Garden Puli on Sargodha Road. The accused police officials are ASI Javed Iqbal, in-charge Ali Town police post, Head Constable Falak Sher, Constable Asghar Ali, suspended cop Faisal and Qaumi Razakar Waqas Ahmed. Further investigation is under way.
Comments