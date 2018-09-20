Police granted four-day remand of five ‘killer’ cops

FAISALABAD: Millat Town police have been granted four-day remand of its five police officials who were arrested in the "fake police encounter" on August 8 last. Two students Arslan and Usman were killed by the police firing when they were crossing a police picket at Garden Puli on Sargodha Road. The accused police officials are ASI Javed Iqbal, in-charge Ali Town police post, Head Constable Falak Sher, Constable Asghar Ali, suspended cop Faisal and Qaumi Razakar Waqas Ahmed. Further investigation is under way.