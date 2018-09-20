Police ban pillion riding in Multan

MULTAN: Police have banned pillion riding in Multan and other Punjab districts on Muharram 9 and 10, however, armed forces, police personnel, women, senior citizens and journalists would be exempted from this ban.

At least 5,000 security personnel will perform security duties on Ashura, said the city police sources on Wednesday. At least 82 processions would be taken out in Multan, including the historical procession of 9th Muharram which would be taken out from Mumtazabad Imambargah. The city police have taken extraordinary security measures and the entire area would be sealed from early morning to avert any eventuality. Police said that besides mourning processions, 171 Majalis Aza would also be held on 9th Muharram. At least nine processions and 37 Majalis have been listed in highly sensitive category of ‘A’.

A spokesperson of the City Police said that police officer Munir Masud Marth had assigned taking foolproof security measures to divisional SPs and they would be responsible for monitoring the situation in their respective circles. All gazetted officers will monitor the security situation in their respective areas. The number of 2601 police personnel, including 52 inspectors, 133 sub-inspectors, 153 ASIs and others, would perform the security duties in connection with the 9th Muharram. Ten police reserves would remain standby at police line to combat any untoward incident.

Speaking at a law and order meeting at the Multan circuit house, Punjab Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said the provincial government had given free hand to ensure law and order situation in Muharram.

The minister said aerial monitoring of all processions had been ensured while Pakistan army, Punjab Rangers and civil defence were fully involved in making law and order arrangements. The Multan Metro Bus management has announced closure of metro bus and feeder bus services on 9th and 10th Muharram.