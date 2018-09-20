Thu September 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2018

Hindu cremation places: LHC summons ETPB secy in plea for cremation places for Hindus

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned the secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property Board in connection with a case against non-provision of cremation places to the Hindu community in Lahore.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi is hearing a petition moved by advocate Ishtiaq A Chaudhry. The petitioner pleaded that the Hindu community living in Lahore were facing acute difficulties in case their persondied as the government officials had not built any crematorium to perform rituals. The lawyer pointed out that the LDA rules provided reserved place for cremation near residential areas.

He requested the court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to ensure availability of crematorium for the Hindu community in the city. Justice Qureshi remarked the Constitution of Pakistan treated all citizens equally and no one would be discriminated. The court summoned the secretary for the next date of hearing.

