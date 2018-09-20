Implementation of open door policy in Punjab govt offices ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Wednesday visited different offices in Civil Secretariat and ordered implementation of open door policy in government departments.

He directed the officers to keep doors of their offices open for public to resolve their problems. He said instructions were issued to all departments and deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of open door policy, which was yielding positive results.

He ordered secretary law department to complete Urdu translation of laws as early as possible. He said hard work, honesty, transparency and merit would have to be promoted to improve functioning of government departments. Modern training including IT skills for government functionaries was imperative to meet modern challenges, said the secretary.

He said human resource played a pivotal role in progress of any institution and required results could not be obtained without capacity-building of employees. The chief secretary ordered additional secretary social welfare to ensure better sanitation and hygiene conditions in the canteen. He also visited daycare centre and distributed gifts among children.