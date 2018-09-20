Twin cities: Troops called in to ensure peace on Ashura

Islamabad: Military troops have been called in to ensure peace during the ‘Ashura-e-Muharram’ in the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations have chalked out comprehensive strategies to keep peace during Ashura mourning processions being observed on 9th 10th of Muharram taken out from Markazia Imam Bargah, G-6/2 on 20th and 21st September (Thursday and Friday).

In Islamabad, mourning processions of ‘Ashura-e-Muharram’will be taken out on Thursday 9th of Moharram-ul-Haram, while ‘Ashura’ will be observed on 10th Moharram in Rawalpindi on Friday.

“Additional security personnel have been posted in the Islamabad to maintain ensure peace during the holy occasions of Muharram-ul-Haram”, Deputy Commission Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said Wednesday. “Mourning processions and ‘Majalis-e-Aza’ could be high security target for the terrorist outfit but we made extraordinary measure to counter such threats”, Hamza Shafqaat said.

Army has been called to aid civil administration to counter possible terrorism during the holy days, he said and added that 4 Wings of Rangers, would help the Civil Administration to maintain law and order during the ‘Ashura’.

He said though the administration didn’t receive any proper threat from the terrorist outfits but the sensitive agencies were directed to be extra vigilant, especially during the mourning processions and ‘Majalis-e-Aza’.

“Police and law enforcing agencies will remain on high alert during the holy month, amid the fear of violent uproar on the occasion of ‘Majalis-e-Aza’ and mourning processions”, he maintained adding that Bomb Disposal Squads, Fire Fighting Units and Ambulances would remained alert and follow the procession.

He said that foolproof security measures have been taken to secure the occasion. He said that entry points have been fixed for the entrance of the mourners while police pickets have been installed in and around Islamabad to intercept the miscreants.

The DC said that armed police would be deployed at rooftops of the buildings housing on the routs of the mourning procession. While the police pickets would scan every person and vehicle entering into the premises of Imam Bargahs, elite force and horse section would cordon of the area by covering the adjacent jungles around the shrine, Aamer said. “Walkthrough gates have been installed at every various point to enter the premises of the Imam Bargah and every person has to pass through the scanning gates”, the DC said adding, gates have been fixed at the main entrance of the Imam Bargah and the security personnel would check every individual with the metal detectors.

“In the day light the special squads are cordoning any area of the Capital for surprise checking and in the night time different roads will be barricaded as general hold up to check vehicles”, he said, adding different roads passing close to Imambargahs and mourning procession routs, have been blocked and the traffic has been de-routed. Reserves Police Force, Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) would be kept alert to manage any unpleasant situation, he added.

Armed police and Rangers have been deployed at the entry points of Islamabad Highway, Faizabad and Tarnol, while special security measures were taken to protect Diplomatic Enclave. The entire incoming and outgoing road were barricaded and armed.

Security at mosques, Imambargahs and route of processions would be under strict surveillance and uniformed and plain clothed security officials as well as horse-riding personnel would be deployed on the route.

“Strict action will be taken against the people violating the law. Patrolling will be enhanced and checking at entry and exit points will also be increased while magistrates and police would conduct joint patrolling to check security measures”, the DC concluded.