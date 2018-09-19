Five killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Five people were killed and several injured in different disputes. Two groups of Ghumro and Mahar tribe had an unresolved monetary dispute which resulted in a shootout in Bagarji, Sukkur. This led to the death of Abdul Ghaffar, Mahboob Ali Mahar and Abdul Rehman Ghumro, while three including Ali Raza, Muhammed Amin and Yasir were injured. Police have rounded up some suspects for detailed investigations.

In another incident, an accused Aijaz Sahatto shot and killed his uncle Ghulam Hussain due to a property dispute, the Surah Police said. Meanwhile, one person was killed following a dispute among children in Baqirani, Larkana. According to police, infighting among the Tagar clan claimed the life of Muhammed Salim Tunio.

Both the groups took to guns after fighting among children, left three of them and a woman injured. Those hospitalized included Faiza Tagar (8) Muhammad Wishal (09) Adil Tagar (11) and Mst Parveez Khatoon.