Substance abuse

Peshawar’s drug problem is at its peak and thousands of people have become addicted to drugs. At the entrance of the Karkhano Market, near the roundabout of Rehman and HMC hospitals, we can see hundreds of drug addicts smoking openly.
The authorities, including the anti-narcotics department and the police, should take an initiative to eradicate this menace and take steps to rehabilitate drug addicts.
Asad Ullah
Peshawar
