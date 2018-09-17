Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Top Story

MR
Monitoring Report
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Registration of private schools violating fee rule to be cancelled’

KARACHI: The registration of private schools will be cancelled if they increase the tuition fees by more than 5pc and do not return the extra-charge amount that has been taken from parents or guardians of students, said Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah, Geo News reported.

The minister said they have the authority to take action against private schools if they do not abide by orders from the Sindh High Court, which barred increase of fees by more than 5pc in a recent order. A three-judge larger bench of the SHC comprising Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ashraf Jehan had announced the verdict in an earlier reserved judgment on pleas filed by parents regarding the increase in school fee. As the hearing went under way, the lawyer of the parents said the salaries paid to teachers did not even make up 50pc of the school expenditure. School earnings should be considered along with their expenditure, he added. Later, the education department issued a statement, according to which private schools that had increased the tuition fees by more than 5pcwere asked to return the extra-charged amount. In March, the SHC also declared illegal a hike in private school fees.

The SHC during a hearing on a petition against a government notification on a hike in private school fees in the province rendered the notification void. The court also barred private schools in the province from charging late fee surcharges and additional fees along with existing school fees.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Asia Cup: Afghanistan win toss, bat against Sri Lanka

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'