A place called home

The transgender community has been deprived of their basic rights for long. An ideal state doesn’t show any form of discrimination towards its citizens. However, in Pakistan, the transgender community doesn’t receive good treatment. Under such circumstances, it is laudable that the chief justice has employed two trans women in the Supreme Court. While these once-in-a-while announcements are certainly encouraging, we have to take a lot of steps to bring the community into mainstream and out of seclusion.

To create an inclusive society, we have to engage with them frequently and ensure that they are welcomed at our workplaces and education institutions. People who are transgender are an asset for our country. We should take steps to provide training to them so that they can improve their skills and contribute even more towards economic growth.

Vasdev

Tharparkar