Khawaja gets PDA vice chairmanship

KARACHI: The chief executive officer (CEO) of one of the country’s premier food and beverage company, Haleeb Foods Ltd, Memosh Khawaja has been appointed as the vice chairman of the Pakistan Dairy Association, a statement said on Friday.

The PDA, since its inception in 1985, has played a pivotal role in providing leaders of the dairy industry a platform to help, guide and regulate this sector for generations to come, it added.

Khawaja has been the driving force behind the recent success of HFL. Armed with over 25 years of experience working for top global corporations, he took over Haleeb Foods Ltd as CEO in 2017.

Under his guidance and management, HFL has spearheaded into three new categories – juices, flavoured milk and have created a whole new packaged milk sub-segment of value-for-money milk, the statement said.

He has since then been leading the charge by steadily transforming the company and diversifying its portfolio into a modern, contemporary, forward-looking company in terms of its people, processes and plants.

Khawaja said, “It is indeed a great honour to be chosen for the position at the Pakistan Dairy Association. Standing shoulder to shoulder with the country’s industry leaders, I am very confident that we will be able to further solidify Pakistan’s dairy sector and capitalise its position as one of the world’s leading dairy producers.”