KSTI to support BMG in KCCI polls

KARACHI: Lauding the services of renowned business community leader Siraj Qasim Teli, Karachi Sindh Tajir Ittehad (KSTI) Chairman Shaikh Habib has announced his full support for businessman group in the elections of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a statement said on Friday.

Habib appreciated the hard work and dedication of Teli for the business community, which yielded success for BMG and is evident that this community also reposed their confidence in his leadership, it added.

"Everyone joining BMG will get success. I want to share with BMG that Tahir Zaman, director MashAllah Electronics, Awais Ghaghra, Naeem Dhoraji Khatri, Zuber Ghaghra, Usman Perani of Super Power Motor, and Naveed Perani of NJ Autos, have also announced their support for this group, he added.

Habib expressed the hope that now the KCCI will also support small traders and address their issues.