Sat September 15, 2018
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

REUTERS
September 15, 2018

Dollar slips

TOKYO: The dollar dipped on Friday after weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data, with the currency already sagging on signs of reduced trade tensions between the United States and China.

Emerging currencies, like the South African rand and the Mexican peso, held onto to gains having surged, as investors in emerging markets registered relief that Turkey´s central bank had hiked its policy rate to 24 percent to restore confidence in the lira. The greenback took a hit overnight after the U.S. consumer price index (CPI), the government´s broadest inflation gauge, rose just 0.2 percent in August and less than the 0.3 percent projected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"The dollar has sagged mainly due to the soft U.S. CPI," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

The dollar´s index against a basket of six major currencies was a shade lower at 94.491 after slipping 0.3 percent on Thursday, when it touched 94.428, its lowest since Aug. 31.The euro inched up 0.05 percent to $1.1695 after gaining more than 0.5 percent overnight when it brushed a two-week high of $1.1701. The ECB kept policy unchanged as expected on Thursday, staying on track to end its bond purchases this year and raise interest rates next autumn.

