Fri September 14, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
September 14, 2018

Al-Azizia reference: Order to seal Volume 10 was verbal, says Wajid

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on Thursday got exemption from appearing in Al-Azizia reference against him in the Accountability Court as he is in Lahore on parole for his wife Begum Kusloom’s funeral.

During cross examination of JIT head Wajid Zia, Khawaja Harris asked whether volume 10 of the JIT report was sealed when it was submitted to the Supreme Court. Wajid Zia said that volume 10 was sealed on a verbal order and five copies were submitted to the top court. Harris questioned, “Did investigation team have copy of sealed volume. Zia clarified, no, investigation team did not keep a sealed copy.

Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris submitted a request to the court for his client’s exemption from appearance which the court accepted. The former premier is currently in Lahore on parole for his wife Begum Kusloom’s funeral. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till September 17.

On July 6, after four extensions in the original six-month deadline to conclude all three cases, the court announced its verdict in the Avenfield reference. Nawaz and his sons, Hussain and Hasan, are accused in all three references whereas Maryam and Safdar were accused in the Avenfield reference only. On July 10, the Supreme Court granted another six-week extension for Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir to conclude the remaining corruption references against Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Comments

