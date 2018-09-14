Fri September 14, 2018
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

World

AFP
September 14, 2018

North Korea willing to denuclearise: Moon

SEOUL: North Korea is "willing to denuclearise" and the US is prepared to end hostile relations, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday as he struck an upbeat tone ahead of his third meeting with Kim Jong Un next week.

The summit will be the third between the leaders of North and South Korea this year and comes as talks between Washington and Pyongyang over dismantling the North´s nuclear arsenal have stalled.

Moon conceded there was a "blockage" and both sides needed to compromise to make progress on the controversial subject.

"North Korea is willing to denuclearise and therefore willing to discard existing nuclear weapons... and the US is willing to end hostile relations with the North and provide security guarantees," Moon said.

"But there is a blockage as both sides are demanding each other to act first and I think they will be able to find a point of compromise."

Moon, who helped broker the June summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump and has called for a follow-up meeting between the two sides, added South Korea would help mediate contacts between Washington and Pyongyang to "speed up the denuclearisation process". Trump and Kim Jong Un pledged to denuclearise the Korean peninsula at their historic Singapore meeting.

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

