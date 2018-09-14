Fesco donates Rs13.2m to Dams Fund

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Islam Billah has contributed Rs 13.2 million to dams fund for construction of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam. The officers of Fesco region donated two-day and its officials one-day salary in the Dam Fund. Fesco has become the first company among all distribution companies of the country which had announced donations for construction of these Dams. Billah said, “Water is the most valuable gift of God for human beings and construction of new dams is inevitable for survival of Pakistan.” He also assured full cooperation of the Fesco officers and officials for such national causes in future.