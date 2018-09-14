‘Darra Adamkhel mine tragedy to be probed’

BISHAM: Expressing his grief over the death of nine workers in a mine explosion in Darra Adamkhel a day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Member Provincial Assembly-elect Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said on Thursday the government would investigate the incident.

"It has become a routine that workers belonging to Shangla district fall victims to such tragedies. I will work to make a law to ensure the safety of the mine workers. And I will quit as MPA if I fail to do so," he told relatives of the victims of the mine tragedy.

"People of Shangla cannot receive any more bodies of their loved ones. People and lawmakers from Shangla would have to unite to save the youths of Shangla from dying in coal mines," the PTI leader said.

The former minister said that political leaders, local people, elders, miners and experts would have to sit together to make suggestions for the welfare of the miners and to legislate the sector accordingly.

He said mine owners do not follow International Labour Organisation rules on safe mining and compulsory insurance in case of industrial accidents. Shaukat Yousafzai said that those found violating these rules would be brought to justice for their negligence and due compensation would be provided to the victims.