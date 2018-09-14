Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

JI chief opposes more taxes

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Thursday urged the federal government to implement its promises and bring back the looted money to the country instead of levying more and more taxes on the people.

Addressing a function with regard to mass wedding ceremony arranged by Al-Khidmat Foundation here, the JI leader said that government had become a 'tax-levying machine' in its very initial days. He criticised the implementation of more taxes on salaried classes.

He said that subjecting the poor and salaried class would make the people suffer more. There was great need of a system wherein money should be collected from the rich and spent on the poor, he added.

Sirajul Haq also stressed the need for a stern and across-the-board accountability of the corrupt without any discrimination. "If fair and strict accountability is carried out, not only the foreign debts could be paid back, but also big dams could be built," he added. He was of the opinion that the government should take steps for overcoming corrupt practices and recover the looted money.

"The ruling party had made tall claims about recovering public money during their election campaign. Now it is high time for them to act upon what they had claimed. If they are able to bring back the looted money to the country there would be no need for collecting donations for constructing dams," the JI chief added. The corruption was rampant all around, he said, adding, the government should take action against all the 436 people mentioned in the Panama Papers Leaks.

He also opposed taking more loans from the IMF and World Bank. He said that every child of the country was indebted to IMF and World Bank. "The successive governments availed huge loans and spent them on their own luxuries instead of the well-being of the people," he added.

Referring to the government claims of making the country a welfare state,' Sirajul Haq said that in the Islamic State of Madina, the rulers were concerned about the well-being of the masses. "The current system in the country is based on the exploitation of the masses. It can never be referred to as welfare state," he added.

The function was addressed by the provincial acting president of Jamaat-e-Islami Noorul Haq, provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani and others. As many as 50 couples tied the knot on the occasion. The JI chief solemnised their nikah. A grand walima was arranged and the brides and grooms were provided gifts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?