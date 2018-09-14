All mafias to be nabbed: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said a grand province anti-encroachment operation will be launched to clear the roads.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the senior minister in the honour of a delegation representing Lahore Press Club on Thursday, Abdul Aleem Khan said that the government would issue one week notice before launching the operation. He said that the PTI government would nab every ‘mafia’ and the elements involved in violating the law, devoid of political affiliation. The minister on the occasion also assured the journalist community of addressing their grievances in every possible manner, adding that the doors of PTI government were open to everyone.

Abdul Aleem Khan, who also holds the portfolio of Local Governments Minister, to a question related to the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company, stated that he was regularly conducting meeting with its officials and would tolerate no negligence from any quarter.