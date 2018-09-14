Fri September 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body

Farooq Sattar quits MQM-P Rabita body
Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body

Admiral who blasted Trump steps down from Pentagon body
Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’

Indo-US joint statement ‘inconsistent with diplomatic norms’
Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible
PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years

PSO pays Rs8.45 bn as demurrages in five years
Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

Ryanair cabin crew in five countries to strike on Sept 28

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Buzdar, Mazari discuss south Punjab prosperity

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

Both the leaders reiterated the commitment of ensuring prosperity of southern Punjab in the meeting that was also attended by MNA Riaz Mazari. The chief minister said that instead of making hollow claims, practical steps will be taken to facilitate the people. The people of southern Punjab will move forward in the journey of prosperity, he added. The deprivations of southern Punjab will be removed and real change will be introduced by improving the standards of health and educational institutions. He said that development and prosperity is the right of every city and town of the province and the government is fully aware of socio-economic needs of the people living in backward areas. It is regrettable that tall claims were made in the past but practical performance remained zero and injustice was meted out to the people by ignoring the remote areas.

He said the PTI government is taking practical steps for proposed southern Punjab province and the southern Punjab will be included in the journey of development. Along with the southern Punjab, all the deprived areas are centre of attention of the government and every effort will be made to bring deprived segments on a par with the affluent of the society, he added. Quality education and good health facilities are rights of every citizen and the PTI government will fulfil its promises made with the people. He said that all facilities would be provided in the tribal areas of DG Khan and communication network will be improved by construction and expansion of roads network.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi

Roshni Rides lights the way for women in Karachi
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?