Buzdar, Mazari discuss south Punjab prosperity

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

Both the leaders reiterated the commitment of ensuring prosperity of southern Punjab in the meeting that was also attended by MNA Riaz Mazari. The chief minister said that instead of making hollow claims, practical steps will be taken to facilitate the people. The people of southern Punjab will move forward in the journey of prosperity, he added. The deprivations of southern Punjab will be removed and real change will be introduced by improving the standards of health and educational institutions. He said that development and prosperity is the right of every city and town of the province and the government is fully aware of socio-economic needs of the people living in backward areas. It is regrettable that tall claims were made in the past but practical performance remained zero and injustice was meted out to the people by ignoring the remote areas.

He said the PTI government is taking practical steps for proposed southern Punjab province and the southern Punjab will be included in the journey of development. Along with the southern Punjab, all the deprived areas are centre of attention of the government and every effort will be made to bring deprived segments on a par with the affluent of the society, he added. Quality education and good health facilities are rights of every citizen and the PTI government will fulfil its promises made with the people. He said that all facilities would be provided in the tribal areas of DG Khan and communication network will be improved by construction and expansion of roads network.