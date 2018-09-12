Wed September 12, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2018

Sirajul Haq demands allocation of Rs500bn for Karachi’s development

The allocation of Rs500 billion for development projects in Karachi and the early completion of the K-IV mega water supply project and S-III sewerage treatment plant were some of the main demands JI chief Sirajul Haq made of the federal government on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, Haq demanded the payment of compensation to the affected families of the 2012 Baldia factory fire and the release of JIT report into the case.

He called for taking immediate action against K-Electric for over-billing and load-shedding, the release of salaries to the employees of Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) and immediate action by law-enforcement agencies against street criminals.

According to the JI chief, the local government system in the metropolis has been destroyed completely as well as the road network and sewerage system.

The present government has made tall claims to fix the local government system, but nothing practical could be done in this regard, Haq said.

He demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce some special packages for the people of Karachi during his visit to the city in coming days.

The JI chief further said that the affected families of the Baldia factory fire were still waiting for justice after six years of the horrific incident. The elements who are involved in the massacre have not yet been arrested, while the JIT report of the incident is also yet to be released, he pointed out.

He termed the K-Electric a mafia which has become one due to the patronisation of the present government and said that dozens of innocent lives have been lost due to electrocution during torrential rains in the metropolis over the years.

Haq said the police and Rangers have completely failed to control the increasing incidents of street crimes, adding the Sindh government should take action in order to curb street crime incidents and bring the criminals in the court of law.

“The privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills is not acceptable,” Haq said. He urged that the government should make arrangements to release the salaries of its employees.

The JI chief also expressed his condolence over the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. JI Karachi leaders Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Abdul Wahab, Zahid Askari and others were present on the occasion.

