Fix the system

Our country lacks a proper public transportation system. Pakistan Railways is in a bad shape. The shortage of trains has caused a great deal of problems for passengers who have to put up with unnecessary delays. Moreover, trains get shut down for several hours because of power outages. In Sindh, a majority of people prefer bus and coaches over train. However, these coaches are not a safe option. Reckless drivers are often guilty of speeding, which is a major reason for terrible road accidents.

The new PTI-led government, with its seasoned railways minister, seems to be determined to make some progress. But the situation is far too complex and requires a revolutionary approach to uplift the organisation. It is hoped that the railways will witness a positive change in the foreseeable future.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad