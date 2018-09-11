Fix the system

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our country lacks a proper public transportation system. Pakistan Railways is in a bad shape. The shortage of trains has caused a great deal of problems for passengers who have to put up with unnecessary delays. Moreover, trains get shut down for several hours because of power outages. In Sindh, a majority of people prefer bus and coaches over train. However, these coaches are not a safe option. Reckless drivers are often guilty of speeding, which is a major reason for terrible road accidents.
The new PTI-led government, with its seasoned railways minister, seems to be determined to make some progress. But the situation is far too complex and requires a revolutionary approach to uplift the organisation. It is hoped that the railways will witness a positive change in the foreseeable future.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Our country lacks a proper public transportation system. Pakistan Railways is in a bad shape. The shortage of trains has caused a great deal of problems for passengers who have to put up with unnecessary delays. Moreover, trains get shut down for several hours because of power outages. In Sindh, a majority of people prefer bus and coaches over train. However, these coaches are not a safe option. Reckless drivers are often guilty of speeding, which is a major reason for terrible road accidents.
The new PTI-led government, with its seasoned railways minister, seems to be determined to make some progress. But the situation is far too complex and requires a revolutionary approach to uplift the organisation. It is hoped that the railways will witness a positive change in the foreseeable future.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
Comments