Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee

As Florence bears down on US coast, 1 million told to flee
PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister

PML-N govt’s uplift projects won’t be victimised: minister
ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season

ECC allows 100,000 tons urea import to bridge shortfall in rabi season
ECC again defers gas price hike decision

ECC again defers gas price hike decision
Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP

Pakistan has deviated from Quaid’s vision: CJP
Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg

Pakistan saves $600mln in Qatar LNG deal, reports Bloomberg
Imran to supervise dams project

Imran to supervise dams project
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

Remittances up 13.45pc to $3.9bln in July-August

National

P
PR
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Unity to thwart designs of enemies, say speakers

MUZAFFARABAD: Speakers at a ceremony here on Monday stressed the need to eradicate extremism from the society and promote peace, tolerance, unity and brotherhood in order to thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

The ‘Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’ held at Dargah Basahan Sharif in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was chaired by Member AJK Legislative Assembly Ali Raza Bukhari. President AJK Sardar Masood Ahmed Khan was the chief guest on the occasion, while AJK former prime minister Sardar Attiq Ahmed Khan, Speaker Shah Gulam Qadir and Hurriyat leader Syed Yousaf Nasim were prominent among those who attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Raza Bukhari stressed the need to launch a joint effort to eradicate militancy and extremism and sectarianism and establish peace and tranquility in the society. “Our enemies want us to divide on religious, sectarian and ethnic lines to make us weaker. But we will have to thwart their nefarious designs through unity,” he said, hoping that the people of Pakistan will never let such elements succeed in their ulterior motives.

He said that on the initiative of Ulema Mashaikh Rabita Council Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, peace conferences will be organized during the first 10 days of the holy month of Muharram wherein speakers will throw light on the teachings of Sufism and the role of Sufism in establishment of a peaceful society. He said different committees have already been set up to make the arrangements for such events.

Other speakers called for promoting harmony and brotherhood among various segments of the society as well as different religious groups in the country. They stressed the need for a concerted effort to disseminate the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative among all segments of the society across the country. They said Islam was the religion of peace and that Pakistan was a peace-loving country, adding that the country was passing through a difficult phase and every individual was required to play his role for the development of Pakistan.

The speakers said that tolerance and pluralism were vital to a peaceful coexistence and a way forward to tackle multiple conflicts facing the country. They said the launch of national narrative on counter-terrorism manifested that the whole nation was extremely serious on the issue and would be successful in achieving its objectives through unity. They said it was imperative that religious scholars, intellectuals and all institutions of the state stay vigilant, and, apart from individual efforts, collectively work with a mutual consensus to safeguard the nation against divisiveness. —PR

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Punjab Governor House to open for public every Sunday

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

Meera finally deems Mahira Khan worthy of her praise

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045

California commits to 100% clean electricity by 2045
Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Anderson rocks India after ton-up Cook enjoys fairytale finish

Photos & Videos

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him

Bagga says A.R. Rehman has the same rating as him
Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence

Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan receives Meryl Streep award for Excellence
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book