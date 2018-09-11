CITY PULSE: Flying with Stones

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Flying with Stones’ from September 14 to September 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information on the show.

The Censored City

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Safwan Subzwari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Censored City’ from September 8 to September 22. Each canvas from this series was laid out in a famous area of Karachi. The pure white cloth absorbed the city for an entire day. By the time the canvases were brought back to the studio, they were covered with stains of all kinds and they smelled of Karachi. Each stain carried a story worth sharing. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

Parallel Realities

“Parallel Realities” is yet another project of Adeel Uz Zafar as “Artist as a curator” and features works by two emerging artists Haya Zaidi & Onaiz Taji, raduates in miniature painting from National College of Arts Lahore, Pakistan.

The exhibition is being hosted at Sanat Initiative till Sep 20. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Alam Nashrah

Artscene Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled “Alam Nashrah” featuring calligraphy paintings by Bin Qulander. The show opens on continues till Sep 17 AT 6pm. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

The Distance Between Two Points

The AAN Gandhara-Art Space is hosting Roohi Ahmed’s exhibition titled ‘The Distance Between Two Points’ until September 15. The show examines the practice of Roohi, an artist who has worked in diverse mediums to explore overlapping concerns around nationhood, belonging, gender and the body. This exhibition is not considered retrospective, but rather a mapping of oeuvre of the artist. The show, curated by Aziz Sohail, will be accompanied by a publication. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Shikwa,jawab-e- shikwa

“Shikwa,jawab-e- shikwa “ a solo show by Sobia Ahmed is running at the Chawkandi Art. Sobia Ahmed, a miniature painter has had many exhibitions both internationally and at a local level. Her current show is inspired by the poetry of Allama Iqbal, which aims to raise questions on various socio- political situations that define human interaction. The exhibition continues till Sep 12. Call 021-35373582 for more information.