Woman held after UK knife attack sparks terror fears

BARNSLEY, United Kingdom: British police arrested a woman on Saturday after she chased a man through a shopping district with a large knife before stabbing him, in an incident that raised fears of terrorism.

"One woman has been arrested and remains in police custody following reports of a stabbing in Barnsley town centre" in northern England, South Yorkshire Police said in a statement.

"One man suffered minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time."

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber said officers were "keeping an open mind as to the motivation", adding that they were "receiving support" from a local counter-terrorism unit.