CM calls for transformation of TEVTA

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has ordered total transformation of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) and realignment of professional and technical skill

trainings as per the market

demands.

He said the new ground realities of the market and industrial sector required highly skilled manpower to raise the existing placement for jobs from 25 percent to 70 percent. “Compromising improvement and progress creates a lot of problem that we have seen in the last few decades and people are still bearing the brunt of these illogical compromises. Resistance to change and improvement delays the growth,” he added.

He was presiding over a meeting of TEVTA at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, according to a handout. The meeting focused on the functions, progress of different institutes, the governance and budget related issues and made a number of decisions.

Provincial Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Additional Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, head of SSU Sahibzada Saeed, Secretaries of Finance, Industries, Science & Information Technology MD TEVTA Muhammad Amin and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister said the services sector was being rediscovered and the quality of trainings be brought to the international standard as professional education and training will be the focus area for fulfilling the future needs of the province.

Appreciating the working of the management of TEVTA, Mahmood Khan directed it to develop different domains and productive use of its employees. He appreciated the savings made by the management of TEVTA and bringing transparency, urging it to develop linkages with the different industries.

The chief minister emphasised on effective monitoring of progress of TEVTA institutes to ensure performance evaluation and financial review.

8 tourists injured in road mishap

By Our correspondent

MANSEHRA: Eigh tourists, including four women, sustained injuries when a vehicle overturned near Saiful Mulu.

HazarThe tourists’ family stated to be from Gujranwala met the accident at the bumpy road and local shifted them

to the hospital in Naran wherefrom doctors referred them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

Those injured included Mohammad Waleed, Murtaza, Mudassir, Umar, Shazia Shanza and their two children.