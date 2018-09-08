Asia Cup trophy unveiled

ABU DHABI: The Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 trophy was unveiled at a quiet ceremony in Abu Dhabi by Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, says a press release.

Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board Mubashshir Usmani, Marketing Manager, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (who attended on behalf of both the BCCI and The Asian Cricket Council) Prabhakaran Thanraj, Finablr Founder and Chairman Dr B.R. Shetty, Dubai Sports City Chief Financial Officer Vijay Sajjanhar and Abu Dhabi Cricket Club Acting CEO Mathew Boucher were among those who attended the function.

Looking ahead to the event, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his continuous support. Holding the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 in UAE gives us the opportunity to follow through on our promise to strengthen the passion for cricket not just locally but on the global stage and in emerging markets.”

Asian Cricket Council General Manager Thusith Perera added: “The United Arab Emirates has been an intrinsic part of cricket history, and we are delighted at the opportunity of holding the Asia Cup across the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The ACC is committed to promoting the growth of cricket in the region, through not only the popularity of its strongest teams, but also by supporting the rise of associate members through their interactions with full members.

“In this edition we bring with us a high quality line-up of teams vying for the chance to be crowned Champions of Asia, we also hope to leave an indelible mark in the minds of local sports fans, by making the Asia Cup the biggest Asian face-off in the tournament’s history.”

Commenting on the association with Asia Cup, Finablr Founder and Chairman, Dr B.R. Shetty, said: “It is a matter of great pride for Finablr that Unimoni and UAE Exchange are associated with Asia Cup.”