Sat September 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report

Pak Army has reversed Great Game: report
FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018

FBR collects Rs547 billion in tax on oil sales in FY2018
Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB

Carec to enhance Pakistan’s exports to China: ADB
PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan

PM Imran Khan’s sons visit Pakistan
Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Prime Minister decides to include four more ministers in federal cabinet

Ready to talk with India, says minister

Ready to talk with India, says minister
FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties

FM Qureshi Saudi minister discuss Pak-Saudi ties
Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar's car snatched at gun-point in Defence

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike

Shehbaz Sharif seeks parliamentary probe into alleged vote fraud, slams gas price hike
ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

ECP releases schedule for KPK by-elections

Sports

September 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asia Cup trophy unveiled

ABU DHABI: The Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 trophy was unveiled at a quiet ceremony in Abu Dhabi by Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Emirates Cricket Board Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, says a press release.

Emirates Cricket Board Vice-Chairman Khalid Al Zarooni, General Secretary Emirates Cricket Board Mubashshir Usmani, Marketing Manager, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) (who attended on behalf of both the BCCI and The Asian Cricket Council) Prabhakaran Thanraj, Finablr Founder and Chairman Dr B.R. Shetty, Dubai Sports City Chief Financial Officer Vijay Sajjanhar and Abu Dhabi Cricket Club Acting CEO Mathew Boucher were among those who attended the function.

Looking ahead to the event, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said: “I would like to extend my gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his continuous support. Holding the Unimoni Asia Cup 2018 in UAE gives us the opportunity to follow through on our promise to strengthen the passion for cricket not just locally but on the global stage and in emerging markets.”

Asian Cricket Council General Manager Thusith Perera added: “The United Arab Emirates has been an intrinsic part of cricket history, and we are delighted at the opportunity of holding the Asia Cup across the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“The ACC is committed to promoting the growth of cricket in the region, through not only the popularity of its strongest teams, but also by supporting the rise of associate members through their interactions with full members.

“In this edition we bring with us a high quality line-up of teams vying for the chance to be crowned Champions of Asia, we also hope to leave an indelible mark in the minds of local sports fans, by making the Asia Cup the biggest Asian face-off in the tournament’s history.”

Commenting on the association with Asia Cup, Finablr Founder and Chairman, Dr B.R. Shetty, said: “It is a matter of great pride for Finablr that Unimoni and UAE Exchange are associated with Asia Cup.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’

Twinkle Khanna expresses displeasure on being called feminist ‘icon’
Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act

Buttler underlines Test class with England rescue act
Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande is getting blamed for ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's death

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Photos & Videos

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announces retirement
Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Nicki Minaj gets assaulted by Cardi B at New York party

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use

Video gives glimpse into palatial PM House Imran decided not to use