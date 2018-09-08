Dollar eases

TOKYO: The dollar eased against the yen on Friday after a report suggested that Japan would be the next country with which U.S. President Donald Trump will take up trade issues.

The U.S. currency held in relatively tight ranges against other major peers such as the euro and pound, with the market bracing for the highly anticipated U.S. jobs report due later in the session. According to CNBC television, President Trump hinted to a Wall Street Journal columnist that he might next take up trade issues with Japan.

The U.S. president has already challenged China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union on trade issues.

He has repeatedly accused other countries of devaluing their currencies and putting the United States at a disadvantage. The dollar extended overnight losses and last traded at 110.57 yen for a loss of 0.17 percent.

"In addition to dollar/yen, other currencies have also declined against the yen.

Although the real motive behind Trump´s comments is still unclear at this stage, the market has taken note of the possibility of Japan being affected by a broader trade conflict," said Shusuke Yamada, currency and equity strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.